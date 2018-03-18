Rotherham United: Player ratings as the Millers take Northampton apart

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assessess some fine performances in the 3-0 win at Sixfields.
ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)
MAREK RODAK 7
Just one real save to make, from Matt Grimes’ free-kick in time added on. Decent in everything he did.
JOSH EMMANUEL 7
Good display. Would be even better if he realised he doesn’t have to take five touches before clearing the ball.
SEMI AJAYI 7
This was more like it. One or two shaky moments, but never in any bother.
WILL VAULKS 9
Outstanding. Skipper for the day and moved to centre-half. Strong defensively and played some great balls forward.
JOE MATTOCK 6
Brought off because he was on a booking and looking in danger of being sent off. Easy afternoon for him.
JON TAYLOR 7
Another who had to be taken off because he was pushing his luck with the ref. Northampton couldn’t handle his pace and directness.
RICHIE TOWELL 8
Another player back to form after a coupe of below-par displays. His goal will live long in the memory.
MATT PALMER 8
Started well, went quiet and was then everyhere in the second half. Always wants the ball and his passing has a crispness and precision worthy of a higher level.
RYAN WILLIAMS 7
Justified his recall. Quick, tricky, committed. Helped set up two goals.
DAVID BALL 8
Constantly involved. Great touch, vision and passing. Good to see him scoring again.
MICHAEL SMITH 9
Destroyed the Cobblers backline. Too strong in the air, too good on the ground, too mobile. What a signing.
Substitutes:
ANTHONY FORDE 7
Replaced Jon Taylor after 67 minutes and did well.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 7
Solid at left-back when he came on for Joe Mattock in the 67th minute.
JOE NEWELL
On for Ball on 84 minutes.
Subs not used: Price, Wood, Lavery, Yates.
Northampton (4-2-3-1): O’Donnell 7; Moloney 5, Taylor 5, Turnbull 5, Bunney 5; O’Toole 5 (Van Veen 70), Grimes 5; Hoskins 4 (Ariyibi 58, 6), Pereira 6, Powell 5; Luckassen 5 (Mathis,79). Subs: Cornell, Barnett, McWilliams, Facey.
Goals: Smith 17, Ball 61, Towell 81 (Rotherham).
Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire) 7.
Attendance: 5,822 (1,129).