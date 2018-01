Richard O’Donnell today left Rotherham United after losing his battle with Marek Rodak to be the Millers’ first-choice goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old has joined fellow League One side Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.

O’Donnell made 27 appearances for the club after signing from Championship Bristol City last January.

He and Rodak traded the first-team jersey early this season but he hasn’t featured since the November 18 2-1 home defeat against Shrewsbury Town.