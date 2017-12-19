Search

Rotherham United: Midfield, right-back or centre-half? Will Vaulks has his say

Versatile Will Vaulks has ended the debate about where he sees his future at Rotherham United.

The midfield man, who featured at right-back earlier in the season, played in his third position of the League One campaign when he impressed at centre-half in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

But the 24-year-old, who believes the 10th-placed Millers can push themselves back into play-off contention in the second half of the season, knows exactly where he’d like to be.

“Centre midfield every time,” he said. “I prefer centre-half to right-back. Right-back is my least favourite because I feel I can get exposed out there. I prefer central midfield the most.”

Vaulks was switched from the middle of the park in the 50th minute of the Argyle clash when Richard Wood was sent off for a second yellow-card offence.

“I didn’t mind it. I quite enjoyed it, if I’m honest,” he said. “I like getting aggressive and winning my headers. I felt comfortable there.”

Rotherham, who climbed to fourth place before a seven-match winless streak dropped them to midtable, reach the halfway point of the season when they entertain MK Dons this Saturday.

Paul Warne’s men arrested the slide with a come-from-behind win at Blackpool on December 9 and followed that up by fighting back from a goal down with 10 men to score a stoppage-time equaliser against Plymouth at AEESEAL New York Stadium.

“It was a good start to the season, then we faded a bit,” Vaulks said. “Hopefully the last two results are a bit of a turning point for us.

“We need a good Christmas period to get us back up where we need to be. In the second half of the season, we want to do a little bit better. We need to be fighting right up there. That’s what we feel as players and as a staff.

“We need more results away from home, I think our form will get better now because we’ve shown we can win games from behind.”

Wood received his marching orders after being cautioned for a challenge on visiting goalkeeper Kelle Roos and then being booked for a trip on striker Ryan Taylor

“The second booking, Woody didn’t think it was a yellow. But he would think that!” Vaulks said. “The second one is because the lad could potentially have been on the break.

“The first one, I didn’t think it was. He’s got to go for that. It’s bouncing between him and the centre-half. All right, maybe a foul, but not a yellow card.”

