Rotherham United: Clarke-Harris wanted by Oldham Athletic

Rotherham United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has emerged as a January-transfer-window target for former club Oldham Athletic.

The centre-forward was the Millers’ record buy when he joined from the Latics in the summer of 2014 but has never managed to pin down a regular starting place at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham’s League One rivals are in desperate need of new recruits after losing a number of players, including top scorer Eoin Doyle, to loan recalls and are ready to turn to their former player.

Oldham wanted the 23-year-old in the summer, but a season-ending injury suffered by Millers frontman Jamie Proctor in late August ultimately meant manager Paul Warne couldn’t consider allowing a forward to leave.

Warne is looking to sign up to two strikers this month and a bid has been submitted to Ipswich Town for Kieffer Moore, also wanted by Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic, after the hitman’s 13-goal loan spell in South Yorkshire.

The boss would have to be sure of bringing in new recruits before he contemplates a Clarke-Harris exit, otherwise the club would be light on numbers up front.

Clarke-Harris scored seven goals in 45 league appearances for Oldham, while his league record for the Millers, for whom he missed much of last season because of cruciate-knee-ligament surgery, is nine in 69.

He has struggled for first-team action this term, although he delivered his best display of the season as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 home draw with high-flying Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day.

In 13 League One appearances in 2017/18 - only one of which has been as a starter - he hasn’t scored and his one-year contract expires at the end of this campaign.

Meanwhile, Warne hopes that the funds earmarked for the Moore transfer will still be available to him if the player goes elsewhere.

Speaking before Peterborough yesterday said their offer for Moore had been accepted by Ipswich, the manager said: “If I can’t get him in, I’d like to think the money is there to get another one in.

“There are contingencies, but every club has contingencies and theirs might be the same as mine. If we can do a couple of bits of business, I don’t think we are far away with our squad.”

