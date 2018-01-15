Rotherham United: Bigger bid as Millers step up midfielder hunt ... and Warne wants another striker

Rotherham United have increased their offer for their No 1 midfield target as they look to strengthen their League One squad for a play-off push.

The Millers made an initial bid last week for a young midfielder and went higher before last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Oldham Athletic in an effort to push the deal through.

Lee Frecklington

Chairman Tony Stewart has given manager Paul Warne money to spend and the club’s coffers have been swelled by the six-figure sale of Lee Frecklington to Lincoln City.

“I have bid on one and I have upped my bid,” Warne said. “I am really keen to get him to the club.”

Eighth-placed Rotherham, who have successive home games against fellow top-six contenders Portsmouth and Bradford City coming up, are unbeaten in seven matches and only two points away from the play-off spots.

With Frecklington gone and Darren Potter out injured until at least late February, Warne knows he must add to his central-midfield options.

Richie Towell

After signing 6ft 4in striker Michael Smith last week, he also wants to bring in another attacker before the close of the January transfer window.

“It is pretty evident I need something in the middle of the pitch,” he said. “Maybe something up top too.

“At the moment, we are trying to get midfielders in and if I can get a striker with real pace, someone to play off the shoulder of defenders, I will do.

“I am chasing hard on two loans.”

Richie Towell had to play against the Latics in the middle of the park even though he was ill.

If Warne manages to land another forward, he may consider allowing Jonson Clark-Harris to leave.

Clarke-Harris, who has started only one league match this season, came on as a late substitute at former club Oldham who are interested in taking back the 23-year-old frontman.

Warne curbed his usual attacking instincts and encouraged his side to grind out a result on a poor pitch at Boundary Park.

“Before, we have gone gung-ho, ended up losing it and brought home nothing on our travels,” the boss said. “So to take a point to South Yorkshire ... we are in good fettle.

“To pick up a point away from home ... that’s seven unbeaten. We’re on a good little run. It isn’t the worst day I have had.”

Frecklington scored in League Two Lincoln’s 2-2 home draw with Notts County last Saturday in his first match since returning to the club where his career began.

Click here for more Millers news