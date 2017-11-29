Rotherham United: Ball ready to ‘do the business’ for Millers

Summer signing David Ball is pinning his hopes on his scoring return to Rotherham United’s first team earning him an extended run in the side.

The attacker opened his League One account for the Millers in last week’s home defeat against high-flying Wigan Athletic after enduring a difficult few months since his move to South Yorkshire.

Now, following his first start in five matches, he wants to kick on at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, as Paul Warne’s 12th-placed outfit look to end a run of six matches without a win.

“It gets frustrating, but I kept my head down and waited for an opportunity,” he said. “Hopefully the Wigan game has given me a good chance of staying in the team.

“I just want a run and I think I’ll do the business if I get that.”

The ‘No 10’ began the campaign in the starting 11 but a combination of injury and manager Warne’s decision to play a 4-1-4-1 formation has seen him spend much of his time on the sidelines.

Rotherham switched to a 4-4-1-1 system against the Latics and Ball curled in a stunning 20-yard shot in a man-of-the-match display.

The Millers have lost to the division’s top two sides - Wigan and Shrewsbury Town in the last fortnight - but the clash in Bristol gives them a chance to begin climbing again as Rovers have lost their last six matches.

“I’m very confident about turning it around,” said Ball, who scored 14 times for Fleetwood Town in League One last term.

“If you look at the last two games, we’ve played the top two and I think we should have got more out of them than we have done. It’s just individual errors that are costing us dearly.

“There’s frustration in the dressing room. We all want to do well. We want to do well for the manager and staff because they work so hard throughout the week to get us ready.”

