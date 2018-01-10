Search

Retro football: Jan Age Fjortoft and his short stints at Sheffield United and Barnsley

Jan Åge Fjørtoft celebrates his 51st birthday today.

The former Norwegian footballer is a well known name in the South Yorkshire football scene, having played for Sheffield United and Barnsley.

He signed at Bramall Lane for £700,000 after his nose was put out of joint by the arrival at Middlesbrough of Italian striker Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Within a year, though, he was off to Oakwell, who had been promoted Barnsley to the Premiership.

He scored six goals in 15 Premier games as the team slipped back into the second tier - and at that point he signed for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fjortoft retired from football at the age of 35, finishing his career with Lillestrøm in 2002.