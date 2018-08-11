Match report: Bradford City 0-2 Barnsley. Top of the League Reds are on a roll

Strikes in either half from Tom Bradshaw and Victor Adeboyejo earned table-topping Barnsley a Yorkshire derby win away to Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Striker Bradshaw, who was subject of heavy interest from Millwall during the transfer window, headed Daniel Stendel’s Reds into an early lead.

Substitute Adeboyejo then made the game safe for the Oakwell outfit when he connected with Alex Mowatt’s pass complete the comfortable triumph.

Having gone close when Kieffer Moore was thwarted by home goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell, Barnsley led on seven minutes as Dimitri Cavare’s exquisite ball from the right was met by Bradshaw, with the Welshman powering a header into the bottom left-corner.

Cavare and the industrious Moore went close to doubling the lead, while up the other end, Bradford had openings at goal themselves, through Sean Scannell and Eoin Doyle, however both efforts proved fruitless.

Tykes stopper Adam Davies then had to be a late to instinctively make a sprawling stop from his own team-mate in order to preserve the after Doyle’s low cross had skewed off Cavare.

Barnsley were almost rewarded with a second goal immediately after the break, when Alex Mowatt found space outside the area to strike right-footed, however O’Donnell tipped the ball around for a corner.

Bradford went in search of an equaliser, though despite an effort going begging through Nathanial Knight-Percival, Michael Collins’ men couldn’t find a route to goal.

And they were made to pay for those missed openings after Barnsley added a second on 69 minutes.

Two substitutes combined as Mowatt cut inside from the left towards the byline before sliding his pass across goal for Adeboyejo to net from very close range in front of the travelling army of delirious visiting support.

Barnsley professionally saw the game out, and nearly made it three when O’Donnell superbly pushed Bradshaw’s header over the crossbar from a corner.

The Tykes are now top of League One, having played two, won two, scored six and conceded none upon their return to the third-tier.