Gutted! Millers denied by late equaliser: Rotherham United 2-2  QPR

Rotherham United found out the hard way just how quickly football can bite you where it hurts.

Just three days after the Millers scored an injury-time leveller to earn a deserved 2-2 draw against local rivals Sheffield United, they were this time the victims of late drama.

Minutes away from banking what would have been a vital 2-1 win over QPR, Luke Freeman popped up with an equaliser for the visitors that broke home hearts.

It was certainly tough on the Millers, who scored through Will Vaulks and Clark Robertson, but letting another two points slip has to be a concern to team boss Paul Warne.

Warne's side have been strong on their home patch and would be sitting pretty in mid-table but they have let leads slip in games with Hull, Stoke, Bolton and now this one, on a wintry Tuesday night.

It all started so well as they were in front in the sixth minute.

Jon Taylor did well to work the ball to Richie Towell to tee up Vaulks, who smashed a low effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Vaulks did his trademark somersault celebration but nine minutes later it was the Millers defence that looked like a circus act as some shoddy work from Ryan Williams allowed Nahki Wells – a former nemesis from the club's rivalry with Bradford – poked home from close range.

It would have been easy for Warne's men to lose their impetus after being pegged back so quickly.

But their character should never be questioned and they restored their lead in the 15th minute.

Vaulks this time turned provider as the Millers again prospered from a set-piece he sent in a free-kick which Robertson climbed highest to head home his first goal for the club.

There was no let-up from the hosts and Taylor, building on his influential performance against the Blades, could have extended the lead but he lifted his shot from Towell's pass just over the crossbar.

Somehow their lead stayed intact midway through the second half as Pawel Wszolek made a real mess of a golden chance.

Freeman, the key to just about everything QPR did, sent in a delicious cross that left the Millers defence looking like statues and it fell to Wszolek, but the Pole could not connect properly from just eight yards out and the hosts survived.

The Millers were then grateful to a stunning save by Marek Rodak, whose one-handed stop from Eberechi Eze's late effort would make any highlights reel.

There was nothing Rodak could do about Freeman's last-gasp leveller, though, as the former Bristol City man got in front of Richard Wood to powerfully head home Jake Bidwell's cross.

Rotherham's unbeaten run is stretched to eight games, which is a positive, but Warne will know this is one that got away.