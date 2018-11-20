Farewell to versatile, former Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers player

A minute’s applause is expected to be held before Saturday’s Rotherham United v Sheffield United game in memory of former Millers goalkeeper Gordon Morritt who died this week, aged 76.

Rotherham-born, he made 88 appearances for the Millers.

In 1964 he was in goal for a League Cup draw at home to Swansea and then played centre forward in the replay!

Previously, he had played up front for the reserves and scored 22 goals in 14 games.

Morritt also had a season with Doncaster in 1967/68 playing over 40 times.