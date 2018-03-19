Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson out to manage heavy workload of Tommy Rowe

Since arriving at Doncaster Rovers two years ago Tommy Rowe has missed just one league game.

That is 92 appearances in the 93 league matches Rovers have played since he joined on loan - a move made permanent in the summer of 2016.

On Monday, Rowe is set to make his 100th appearance for the club in all competitions when Rovers host Bradford City.

It is fair to say the midfielder is a key component in the Rovers machine and Darren Ferguson is keen to ensure he is operating at peak performance.

“I still know there is more in there from Tommy,” Ferguson told The Star.

“He’s played nearly 22 months of non-stop football and I think that’s something we need to look at.

“Tommy is one of our main players. We maybe need to look at altering his training and his schedule because he’s constantly playing.

“We’ve started doing it a bit this season and it’s probably his training load is going to come down now to keep him fresh for games.

“That is something we maybe need to look at because he’s been constantly out on the pitch and the training ground. He never misses anything.”

A hip injury prevented Rowe from featuring against Rochdale in September but fears of a lengthy absence were quashed when he started against Plymouth Argyle four days later.

Ferguson revealed the 29-year-old consistently plays through minor injuries, which helps to explain his impressive run of appearances.

“If you look at the size of the lad and his muscles, he gets a lot of knocks and niggles that he just plays through,” the Rovers boss said.

“I think that is something I need to look at for next season to get the best out of him and keep the freshness in him.

“Tommy is a top, top player, I think a hell of a lot of him and I’ll never change that opinion.

“He gives you everything whether he’s 100 per cent or not.

“A lot of the time he’s putting himself out there when others wouldn’t.

“I’ll always have a lot of respect for Tom.”

Ferguson only expects Rowe to continue to improve for Rovers and grow as an even more important player to the club’s cause.

The former Peterborough United and Wolves midfielder has another year left on his deal but Ferguson hopes he will be at the club for years to come.

“He enjoys it here and what we do,” he said. “Obviously I’ve got a really good relationship with him and I think that has helped, certainly last season.

“He wants us to progress, as I do. He wants the club to keep going forward and as long as we do that then that will match his ambitions.”