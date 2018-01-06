Doncaster Rovers 0 Rochdale 1: Rovers suffer disappointing FA Cup defeat

Doncaster Rovers suffered a disappointing defeat to League One rivals Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup.

Rovers flattered to deceive in the first half and Calvin Andrew's close range header ultimately proved to be the difference between the sides.

Alfie Beestin and Tommy Rowe wasted clear-cut chances after the break as Doncaster threw everything at Dale in search of an equaliser.

Keith Hill's side rode their luck and were also grateful to referee Andy Woolmer for waving away several penalty appeals before celebrating a place in the last 32 of the competition.

The visitors, without a win in their last six games, approached the tie with absolutely no fear and their solid start was rewarded when they went ahead on 18 minutes.

Niall Mason, who had a torrid first half at left back, conceded a free kick and Joe Bunney's excellent delivery from the right was headed home at the back post by Andrew.

It took Rovers 29 minutes to register their first shot on goal but Matty Blair's effort from a tight angle was saved comfortably by Josh Lillis.

The hosts gradually began to offer more attacking threat, chiefly via the impressive Rodney Kongolo.

Marquis might have made more of the Dutchman's cross just after the half hour before Blair had an effort from distance saved and Beestin hooked a shot just wide on the stroke of half time.

Rovers should have been level ten minutes into the second period. Rowe did well down the left and put it on a plate for Beestin only for the youngster's effort to be saved by Lillis.

Bunney flashed an effort just wide for Dale, who rode their luck at the other end. They survived several penalty shouts and then saw a Marquis shot come back off the post.

When Rovers carved the visitors open after 76 minutes and Rowe wastefully blazed over the bar it looked like it would not be their day. Despite throwing the kitchen sink at Dale during the closing stages, so it proved.

Rovers: Lawlor, Blair, Baudry, Butler, Mason (Garratt 79), Houghton, Kongolo, Rowe, Beestin (Coppinger 64), May (Mandeville 88), Marquis. Subs not used: Marosi, Alcock, Wright, Ben Khemis.

Rochdale: Lillis, McNulty, Daniels, Ntlhe, Cannon (McGahey 90), Kitching, Henderson, Adshead (Keane 64), Bunney (Williams 69), Done, Andrew. Subs not used: Moore, Rathbone, Thompson, Inman.

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire)

Attendance: 4,543 (574)