Brentford 0-0 Barnsley - match report

BARNSLEY ended their troubling run of five straight Championship defeats with a hard-earned goalless draw at Brentford.

Both sides had opportunities to notch a late winner, but a stalemate was a fair outcome following a gritty encounter.

Chances were very much at a premium during an uninspiring first 45 minutes at Griffin Park.

Adam Davies was the first of the two goalkeepers called into the action early on as he saved expertly from the Bees' French striker Neal Maupay.

The visitors then created a couple of decent openings as a battle of attrition rumbled on.

Mamadou Thiam was looking lively and he fired an effort narrowly wide.

His strike partner Tom Bradshaw found space in the Brentford box shortly before the interval, but again he dragged a rather disappointing shot off target.

After the restart the Bees pressed for an opener, and Maupay was unlucky when his goal-bound effort was bravely blocked by Liam Lindsay.

The Reds responded with Harvey Barnes curling in an exquisite free-kick, only to see 'keeper Dan Bentley tip the effort brilliantly round the post.

As the game entered the final 20 minutes, Tom Bradshaw lifted a shot just over the top from Barnes' cross.

The recalled George Moncur then forced Bentley into another fine stop as the game was destined to end scoreless.

Brentford (4-2-3-1): Bentley; Clarke (Yennaris, 67), Egan, Bjelland, Barbet; McEachran (MacLeod, 74), Woods; Watkins, Sawyers, Canos (Jozefzoon, 74); Maupay.

Subs not used: Daniels, Mokotjo, Chatzithedrooridis, Mepham.

Barnsley (4-4-2): Davies; McCarthy, Pearson (Pinnock, 50), Lindsay, Yiadom; Moncur, Williams, Gardner, Barnes (Hammill, 89); Thiam (Ugbo, 81), Bradshaw.

Subs not used: Townsend, Mallan, Bird, Potts.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire).