Barnsley: Why Oakwell is key to Reds survival run-in

Boss Jose Morais wants his Barnsley side to make Oakwell a fortress between now and the end of the season.

The Reds’ dismal home form has contributed to their lowly Championship position.

Only goal difference is keeping them out of the relegation zone.

Next Friday’s home game against Bristol City will hand the Reds the perfect opportunity to give their fans something to cheer about.

They have not seen a home victory since November andthere have been only two wins on the road in that time.

Morais admitted: “I don’t really know what the problem has been.

“I would like to see my team believing that this (Oakwell) is our home.

“In our house we are the owner of our space, so we have to play with confidence and get what we want.

“I want to transmit this confidence from the team to our supporters so they are screaming the names of the players.

“I want them to have joy and happiness with our performances and results.

“We have our family so close that we want to use this power and advantage of playing at home.

“We really want to win and I want everyone to fight for that from the start of every match.

“I want the fans to get behind the players because they deserve it for the effort they give.”

Barnsley have eight games to save their second-tier status or face a return to League One football. Too often this season they have played well but not got their rewards.

Click here for the latest news from Oakwell