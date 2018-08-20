Barnsley star not attracted to move to Italy - or anywhere else

Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay has dismissed reports linking him with a move away from the club as he sets his sights on winning the League One title with the Reds.

The former Partick Thistle player won the Players’ Player of the Year award last season despite the club suffering relegation from the Championship.

The 22-year-old's impressive performances have attracted interest from others teams, including Serie B outfit Brescia in Italy, but Lindsay insists he is happy at Oakwell.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Rochdale, he said, “I’m happy here. It happens every year. I’m happy here and I’m settled here. I’m just looking forward to the game.

“Some boys have been saying that we’ve got a really good squad capable of going up. If we all stick together, I don’t see why it’s not possible.

“It’s a different kind of pressure (this season). Last season we were under pressure to stay up and just scrape wins, but now we’re under pressure to win games no matter what to get promotion and win the title.

"It’s a different kind of pressure but the squad’s filled with players that have been in this league and done unbelievable in this league.

“Everyone’s got personal expectations but, as a team, we want to go up. We just need to do it and keep winning.”

Lindsay has been an integral part of the Barnsley defence which has kept a trio of clean sheets in their opening three league matches this season and the Scot wants to add to that at Rochdale.

“We played them (Rochdale) last season in pre-season and it was a tough, tough game,” he added. “We know it’s going to be a battle and everyone’s expecting it but we’ll take a 1-0 all day.

“We just want to put in a good performance and win the game, no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel confirmed he will be without defender Zeki Fryers plus wingers Lloyd Isgrove and Ryan Hedges for the trip to 'Dale, who are managed by former Tykes boss Keith Hill.