Barnsley’s luck will change, says on-loan ace Gary Gardner

Barnsley midfielder Gary Gardner, pictured, is hoping the club find some welcome luck over what promises to be a testing festive period.

Paul Heckingbottom’s misfiring side have lost their last FIVE matches and are now 20th in the Championship.

And unless they can find some form quickly they risk getting dragged into the relegation zone.

“Hopefully our luck will change,” said Gardner, who is at Oakwell on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

“We’ve all got to stay positive and stick together. It’s just a bad run we’re on.

“I know it will change. I’ve been around the game long enough to know that.

“There’s a lot of hungry players in the dressing room and we will not shy away from this challenge.”

The Reds were thumped 3-0 at home to Derby County on Saturday and now face Brentford away looking to get back on track.

“It was a very disappointing defeat [v Derby},” added Gardner. It was very frustrating. We’re all working really hard but it’s just not happening for us. We just need that change of luck. We are creating chances but need to be more clinical.”

Heckingbottom, who is rumoured to be close to signing a new deal with the Reds, admits that his side’s current losing run is his worst since taking over the managerial reigns.”

* Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion are understood to have asked about signing Reds’ right-back Andy Yiadom.

Yiadom has rejected a new deal at Oakwell and the Swans have already shown their interest in the player, as have Huddersfield Town.