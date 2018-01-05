Barnsley: Reds striker hunt and it’s a ‘no’ on Joe

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed Barnsley have had an offer for Joe Williams rejected.

The Reds, who travel to Millwall in the FA Cup tomorrow, lodged a bid - believed to be in the region of £1 million - for the Everton youngster.

The defensive midfielder is in the middle of a year-long loan spell at Oakwell, but Heckingbottom is keen to make his move permanent.

The manager said: “We put a bid in. It was rejected and I don’t know whether we’ll go back in for him.

“He’d definitely be a great acquisition. He’s done great here.”

Heckingbottom is on the lookout for at least two frontmen and hasn’t ruled out picking up someone on loan. The attacking stocks were depleted when Ike Ugbo was recalled by parent club Chelsea and winger Harvey Barnes returned to Leicester City.

Ipswich Town’s Kieffer Moore is available after netting 13 goals on loan at Rotherham United.

Former Red Ashley Fletcher is surplus to requirements at Middlesbrough.

Heckingbottom added: “We’re light up front and in the wide areas. We’re working really hard on getting players in.”

Josh Kay has signed for Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee following his loan spell at the club. The 21-year-old made only the one first-team appearance while at Oakwell.

Heckingbottom is understood to be high in the running for the vacant Nottingham Forest job.