Barnsley: Proud Reds ace McBurnie hopes for Scotland outing

Oli McBurnie is ready to showcase his international credentials.

The Swansea City striker has been firing in the goals for fun on loan at Barnsley.

And the 21-year-old is relishing the chance to show new Scotland boss Alex McLeish what he can do.

“It’s a massive moment in my career,” said McBurnie, who has bagged six goals in nine Championship games since joining the club.

“I’m honoured to get my first call-up for Scotland. It was a very proud day for me and my family.

“Everybody wants to play for their country and it’s one of the proudest moments for any player.

“Playing for your club is one thing but very few get to play for their country.”

Burnie nearly didn’t make it to Barnsley after his initial deal to join the club in September last year fell through because of a paperwork error.

A loan deal at Oakwell was eventually agreed on the last day of the January transfer window - and McBurnie hasn’t looked back since.

“I was actually at the estate agent’s when (former Barnsley boss) Paul Heckingbottom rang me and said the deal had fallen through,” revealed McBurnie.

“I thought he was having me on at first because it was about a week after the deadline.

“But it turned out to be down to one of the bits of paperwork which wasn’t sent in properly. By the time they realised, it was too late.

“It never seems to be easy in my career, but you’ve just got to take it in your stride. There’s nothing you can do to change it.”McBurnie, one of three new faces in McLeish’s squad, is desperate to play some part in his country’s friendlies at Hampden Park against Croatia tomorrow and away to Hungary on Tuesday.

“I just can’t wait to take my chance now. I want to grab it with both hands,” he said..