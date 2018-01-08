Barnsley: Nottingham Forest eye Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is Nottingham Forest’s first choice to fill their vacant hotseat.

It is understood that the powers that be at Forest are impressed with the job Heckingbottom has done since taking over at Oakwell - on a tight budget.

The same club wanted the former defender last season, before Mark Warburton took over.

And with Warburton sacked, City Ground chiefs are ready to swoop for Heckingbottom this time around.

The Reds gaffer is currently on a one-year rolling deal at his boyhood club - but is in talks over a long-term contract extension.

Heckingbottom was adamant he wanted “no distractions” during a busy January transfer window for the club.

But speculation surrounding his future has once again taken precedence.

Earlier in the season it was Sunderland who were tipped to lure Heckingbottom away from the South Yorkshire outfit.

Barnsley’s new owners are keen to keep Heckingbottom at the club - and when they took over co-chairman Paul Conway insisted he was one of the reasons.

A “unique story” of a local lad leading his local team, but over the weekend Heckingbottom was as short as 1/5 to take the Forest job.

The 40-year-old has since drifted, with Aitor Karanka also in the running for the job.

Meanwhile, Barnsley continue to chase Kieffer Moore as Heckingbottom looks to boost his depleted strike stocks.

Ideally he wants two through the door, with a £750,000 fee agreed with Ipswich Town for the physical frontman.

Reds’ top scorer Tom Bradshaw has been linked with a move away - with a trio of clubs interested.

Queens Park Rangers, Reading and Ipswich Town are the three reportedly keen on the Welshman.

However, with just Bradshaw and summer signing Mamadou Thiam as the only two senior strikers at Oakwell it is unlikely the club would consider letting the player go.