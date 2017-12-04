Barnsley: McCarthy delighted to be back in business with Reds

Defender Jason McCarthy was delighted to be back in the fold despite Barnsley’s result at Bolton.

The former Southampton full-back was an unused substitute during three successive Reds’ defeats after the draw at Norwich.

But a return to the line-up did nothing to change the club’s fortunes at the Macron.

He said: “Everyone who knows me knows that it was killing me to get back out there again.

“It’s a shame it wasn’t three points but it’s great to be out on the pitch playing.

“I’ve worked on a few things with the gaffer in training and it’s good for me that I’ve had to bide my time and work for a place – it’s healthy for a team.

“It’s a big step up to Championship football and every game’s tough in this league.

“The support from the fans so far has been brilliant and I’ll look to push on, stay in the team and focus on the positives with the boys.

“In the second half alone, we had seven shots on target and they had one shot which went in, and that sums it up.

“Their goalkeeper was brilliant, they defended their box better than us, and then we didn’t take the chances we created.

“We need to focus on the positives and move forward, and we need to cut out the errors.”

The Reds brought in almost an entire new side in the summer.

Championship football takes time to get used to, but McCarthy does not want to use that as an excuse.

He added: “We’ve been together three months now and everyone knows their roles, but it still takes time to build a team.

“Three months is still a short time with a young side.”