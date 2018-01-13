Barnsley: Heckingbottom tips Moore to step up for Reds

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom is backing new signing Kieffer Moore to blossom at Oakwell.

Moore joined the Reds from Ipswich Town on a three-and-a-half-year deal earlier this week.

Paul Heckingbottom

And the 25-year-old, who scored 13 goals in 25 appearances while on loan with South Yorkshire neighbours League One Rotherham United earlier this season, is expected to make his debut against Championship leaders Wolves today.

“He’s Kieffer got a platform here to give everything,” said Heckingbottom.

“He’s got something to prove - and hopefully he can do that.

“He’s a character and he’s driven, so we’ll give him every opportunity to be successful.

“The good thing about Kieffer is that he’s played a lot of games up to Christmas, so he just comes straight in.

“We needed an aerial threat in the side, especially to score goals. It also helps out in defending set-plays.

“There are lots of players out there, but Kieffer was the one we watched more through our scouting network.

“Some players we looked at were out of our price range and some showed no interest, but Kieffer fitted the bill and was a deal we could get done.

“There were other clubs involved and other offers for him, but he wanted to come here. It was easy once we got the ball rolling.

“We’ve only had Tom Bradshaw who can score with his head. You can’t have players who don’t want to head the ball. You’ve got to have people who can do it.”

Moore sparkled for the Millers in the third tier, but the test now is whether he can shine at Championship level.

“He’s a similar sort of signing to what we already do,” said Heckingbottom.

“We’re not taking players who have already done it in the Championship, because those players are mostly out of our price range.

“Mostly, the players we get are ones who treat us as their next step 0 and hopefully they’re good enough to take it.

“One thing I know about Kieffer is that he’ll be giving everything to do it. If you speak to anyone about him, they’ll tell you how he’s a good lad, how hard he works and how dedicated he is.”

Heckingbottom has yet to sign the new contract offered him, but revealed: “We’re getting there.”

He said of Wolves: “They’re the best in the league without the ball for me and also the best at set-plays.”