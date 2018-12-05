Barnsley FC boss bemoans having to pay for a ticket for Wembley after Manchester City defeat

Andreas Winkler is counting the cost of Barnsley being knocked out of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Reds went out of the lower-league competition to Manchester City Under-21s on penalties on Tuesday night, after a pulsating 90 minutes had ended 3-3.

Their exit from the competition robs them of the chance of playing in the final at Wembley early in 2019 and means assistant head coach Winkler will have to put his hand in his pocket if he wants to see a game at the national stadium.

“We are disappointed,” he said. “We were in the knockout stage, the winner gets to go to London to Wembley.

“It's a good competition, especially if you don't have as much game time for all of your players.

“We wanted to win, we're disappointed. We are out, we cannot make it better, it does not feel good. “We wanted to go to Wembley, some of them have been there, I have never been there, now I have to pay to get a ticket.”

The German conceded he is concerned at his side's defending in recent weeks as the Reds have shipped nine goals in their last three competitions.

They opened the campaign with four successive clean sheets and Winkler wants his side to get back to that frugality ahead of Saturday's trip to Wycombe.

“It is too much, we don't need to talk about the back four, it's about the team,” he said. “We always say we want to defend as a team how we did in the first five or six matches.

“Defending starts with the strikers. If you defend better two goals should be enough to win a game. But if you concede three goals then you have to score four or five.”

The Reds remain in one cup competition having made it through to the FA Cup third round, where they were drawn against Premier League Burnley.

Winkler would have preferred a home tie, but is still looking forward to the clash at Turf Moor.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “We wished to get a Premier League club, but at home! We are happy with this draw.”