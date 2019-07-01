You could be on these summer snaps from 13 years ago in Doncaster ....

Tennis coach John Willis (left) and Doncaster Lawn tennis Club chair Miles Collett with youngsters who at a summer tennis camp.

Here are some photographs from 12 to 13 years ago, of summer events enjoyed around the borough.

Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club held a summer tennis camp in August, 2006, at its site in Bessacarr.

Street Dance at Armthorpe School as part of a summer activities programme

Tennis coach John Willis and Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club chair Miles Collett are seen with some of the youngsters who were attending the camp at the club.

In Armthorpe that year, Learning Street Dance was part of a summer package of activities at Armthorpe School.

Among those involved in the programme and on our photograph, were Emma Crossland, aged ten, her sister Andrea Crossland, aged 12, and cousins Nikkita and Siobhan Fitzackerley, aged ten, and nine.

Teaching them to dance was Armthorpe based dance teacher Sarah Belk, who runs a school at Stainforth.

Ex England Rugby Union captain Martin Johnson is pictured at a Castle Park summer camp

That same summer, England Rugby Union captain Martin Johnson dropped by Castle Park, home of Doncaster Knights, for one of three day summer camps. He is pictured in action on the field .

Doncaster Council ran a circus skills event at Denaby Miners Welfare, in 2007. Our photo shows Joseph Farmer, eight, of Conisbrough, Astra Ambrose, eight, of Hexthorpe, Demi McCloksey, ten, of Denaby, Jorden Dever, nine, of Denaby, Loren Farmer, nine, of Conisbrough and Kaden McCloksey, seven, of Denaby, with entertainer Dan Dylan, Leon Squiles, seven, of Denaby and DMBC summer sports co-ordinator Dale Jordan.

Scouts from South Yorkshire Red Unit attended the 2007 Centenary World Scout Jamboree, with a camp-site banner from Jubb Signs of Doncaster. They are seen with their sign, prior to leaving.

Doncaster metropolitan Borough Council ran a circus skills event for kids at Denaby Miners Welfare.