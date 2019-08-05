These new station signs celebrate Doncaster's history

One of the new railway station signs - at Mexborough

New signage to help railway users learn about the rich history and wildlife of the area has been officially unveiled.

The Dearne Valley Landscape Partnership has installed eight new signs at railway stations including Mexborough, Swinton and Conisbrough, along with Elsecar, Bolton upon Dearne, Wombwell, Thurnscoe and Goldthorpe.

Information on the history of the area, along with things to do and station wildlife are all included, with nearby visitor attractions such as Conisbrough Mill Piece, and Thurnscoe Memorial Park.

Station assistant John Henderson tends fish in the aquarium at Mexborough Rail station which helped it win second place in the small station category of the National Best Stations Awards, 1993

Northern are currently working with local communities to form station adoption groups to maintain and look after the green spaces around the railways.

Information on the illustrated sign at Mexborough Station refers to the many famous people from the area along with landmarks.

It records how the current Mexborough Station opened in 1871 and replaced two older stations, namely Mexborough Ferry Boat Holt and Mexborough Junction.

It also tells how the station once had a third platform, that is still to be seen and was used for seaside trips to places such as Scarborough, Cleethorpes and Bridlington.

St Peter's Church, Conisbrough.

In August 1993 Mexborough Rail station won second place in the small station category of the National Best Stations Awards.

Judges were impressed by an installed aquarium, and the tidy war memorial.

Conisbrough’s original station closed in 1884 when the current one was opened, its sign informs. Historical sites are signposted.

This project received funding from Northern and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.