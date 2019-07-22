Calling all those who remember Tupperware parties in Doncaster...

Tupperware demonstrators in Doncaster, around 1967-8

He has very fond memories of those times in the late 1960s, and has shared a photograph here of a Tupperware celebration in a central Doncaster venue, with a host of other local demonstrators of the popular brand.

Mr Allinson, now 80, said: “I regret that passing years have left me with no memory of the ladies’ names, but can remember that the team manager was a Mrs. Ray Keith.

“I do admit however, to being the only male in the picture, holding aloft a silver candelabra, which I had just won by taking the highest sales.

“Yes, I was the only male demonstrator in the team, and at that time was led to believe by our manager that I was the only male demonstrator in the country.”

Mr Allinson lived in Moorends on Newholme Drive, and was a serving RAF radar technician based at Finningley, when he began selling Tupperware to supplement his and his former wife’s income.

The opportunity arose when his wife became pregnant, he explained, and he jokingly said he would carry on with her demonstrating role in her place, then ended up actually doing so, and enjoying it.

He added: “We were a great team, worked hard, and enjoyed some jolly party games, while trying to convince partygoers that Double Diners, Store n Pours, Floraliers, Cake Takers etc, were needed in their kitchens.

“I discovered I could sell and in later years, when I left the RAF, I did take up a selling career for a while.

“I do hope that many of the ladies pictured are still with us, and hopefully enjoy the trip back in time.

“If any of them would like to get in touch to share some memories I’d be delighted to hear from them.”