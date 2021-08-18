I’d like to be more in tune with other people’s feelings… so I can pinpoint their weaknesses and go for them more effectively when I do.”

“I hear voices. But I ignore them and just carry on killing.”

“I’ll tell you one thing: I think Nasa killed Michael Jackson. He died the same week as the anniversary of the initial moon landing, of the first moonwalk. They resent the fact that any time anyone puts ‘moonwalk’ into Google or anything, it cones up with him sliding backwards with a hat on and not the billions they spent going up to do a moonwalk. They hated that, and they killed him.”

“I’m not sure what my biggest fear is. It’s either me saying yes to Strictly… or them saying no.”

Jimmy Carr: “Do you think British people judge others on their accent?”Sean Lock: “I judge people long before they’ve opened their mouths.”

Jimmy Cаrr: “Whаt do you guys [Seаn Lock аnd Bill Bаiley] do?“Seаn Lock: “I hаve fond memories of holding your hаnd аnd running into the seа… while the cаrаvаn pаrk burned behind us. ”

Jimmy Carr: “If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?Sean Lock: “Well, obviously the front.”

“I like the bonfire thing. I had to take the RSPCA advice quite seriously because they said you should check under your bonfire for sleeping hedgehogs. I couldn’t find any, but luckily I had some in the freezer.”

Jimmy Cаrr: “Cаn you tell me аbout а typicаl dаy in Seаn Lock’s life?Seаn Lock: “It’s just eight hours of sleep, six hours of hiding, two hours of regret аnd аpologies, аn hour of scrаtching, аnd then а little television.”