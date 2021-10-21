Lloyds and Halifax to close 48 branches - full list of impacted stores

Lloyds Banking Group has announced it will close a further 48 branches, blaming a decline in visits by customers for the closures.

The Group will close 41 Lloyds Bank branches and seven Halifax branches, with Unite union saying this could lead to 178 job losses.

The announcement will cut the number of Lloyds Banking Group branches to 1,475, but of the closures the Group has announced, all have alternative access to cash within a third of a mile.

Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Like many other businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years, and this decline is continuing.

“Our branches remain a fundamental part of how we serve our customers but we need to ensure the size of our branch network reflects the number of customers wanting to use them.”

However, Unite said the move will deny thousands of customers access to vital services and cash.

General secretary of the union, Sharon Graham, said: “The announcement by Lloyds Banking Group of closing a further 48 bank branches is a complete betrayal of the communities and staff who have long supported this highly profitable business.

“This sector needs to start taking their corporate social responsibilities seriously and stop neglecting their obligations to their customers and workforce.

“Banks are leaving people behind in the rush to close bank branches and force consumers to go cashless to boost their mega-profits. It’s a classic example of putting profits before people.”

Which branches are closing?

The branches announced for closure are:

Lloyds Amesbury - 28/02/2022

Lloyds Atherton - 02/03/2022

Lloyds Attleborough - 16/03/2022

Lloyds Balham - 22/02/2022

Lloyds Berkhamsted - 09/03/2022

Lloyds Birmingham Cotteridge - 02/03/2022

Lloyds Birmingham Springfield - 16/02/2022

Halifax Bristol Whiteladies - 01/02/2022

Lloyds Brockworth - 07/03/2022

Lloyds Cambridge Cattle Market - 24/02/2022

Halifax Christchurch - 01/02/2022

Lloyds Coleford - 15/03/2022

Halifax Consett - 03/03/2022

Lloyds Crewkerne - 07/03/2022

Lloyds Darwen - 08/02/2022

Lloyds Dorking - 17/03/2022

Lloyds Earlestown - 10/03/2022

Halifax East Grinstead - 14/03/2022

Lloyds Garston - 03/02/2022

Lloyds Great Bridge - 17/02/2022

Lloyds Harpenden - 23/02/2022

Lloyds Hatfield - 01/03/2022

Lloyds Hull Holderness Rd - 10/02/2022

Lloyds Kings Cross - 03/02/2022

Lloyds Kirkby-in-Ashfield - 07/02/2022

Lloyds Leagrave - 15/02/2022

Lloyds Leatherhead - 15/03/2022

Lloyds Maldon - 15/02/2022

Lloyds Melksham - 15/02/2022

Lloyds Muswell Hill - 31/01/2022

Lloyds New Malden - 14/02/2022

Lloyds Oxted - 07/03/2022

Lloyds Penarth - 09/02/2022

Lloyds Ponteland - 08/02/2022

Halifax Portsmouth North End - 22/02/2022

Lloyds Portsmouth North End - 21/02/2022

Lloyds Prescot - 28/02/2022

Lloyds Runcorn - 01/03/2022

Lloyds Seaford - 17/03/2022

Halifax Sevenoaks - 24/02/2022

Lloyds South Kensington - 31/01/2022

Lloyds Southampton Hythe - 07/02/2022

Lloyds St Marys Isle of Scilly - 25/04/2022

Lloyds Sydenham - 21/02/2022

Halifax Tewkesbury - 02/02/2022

Lloyds Tutbury - 14/03/2022

Lloyds Windsor - 08/03/2022

Lloyds Worthing George V Ave - 02/02/2022