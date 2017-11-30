Youth club boost for former Doncaster mining village

Rossington Youth Club has started up again - for one morning a week.

The site, next to Rossington Swimming Pool on West End Lane, is running for one evening a week, and some community leaders are keen for more nights to be added.

In the meantime, the community has starting rallying to to support the scheme.

Peter Norman, Strategic Development Director of EXPECT Youth, said: “Expect Youth, a partnership between Doncaster Council, Club Doncaster, Flying Futures, Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, Active Fusion, Doncaster Community Arts, Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, Doncaster Children’s Services Trust and Public Health, are running a free youth offer on a Monday evening in Rossington.

“The Youth Club, which was set up after consultation with the young people and close liaison with the Parish Council is being held every Monday from 6pm until 8pm in the building next to Rossington Community Swimming Pool.”

Rossington Town Council has discussed the youth club scheme and it had been proposed that the council become involved with its running. But no decision has been made on that at this stage, and the matter is expected to be dicussed further in the future.

However residents have rallied to help with the club.

Parish Council Coun chairman Ali Harper, said one resident had already donated furniture to be used at the youth club, donating two settees after seeing a request for items to hep the youth club.

Also donated were a selection of board games for youngsters to play there.

And another resident has donated a number of items for a snack bar at the club.

Coun Harper has been keen to get the youth club re-established in Rossington on as many nights as possible, and said many people had come toward to say they would be prepared to work as volunteers at the club.

She said: "The club opening on a Monday evening is a step in the right direction."