YOUR PICTURES: Snow begins to fall across Sheffield

Readers across Sheffield have been sharing pictures of the snowy scenes where they live.
While we did not get the 10cm of snow forecast by The Met Office, several areas across the city were able to enjoy a significant sprinkling of the white stuff.
Areas including Dronfield, Crookes, Hunter’s Bar, Woodseats, Woodhouse, Lowedges and Gleadless were among the areas hit by snowfall, ahead of temperatures plummeting to lows of -6 last night.
Thankfully, the wintery weather conditions did not impact upon the city’s public transport network.
However, passengers hoping to catch flights from East Midlands and Birmingham airports were affected when heavy snowfall forced both airports to close their runways today.