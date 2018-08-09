Your last chance to buy at Taylor Wimpey’s Westlands development in Auckley

Leading homebuilder, Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, is reporting limited availability at its Westlands development, in Auckley, near Doncaster, with just eight homes available to buyers.

New releases at the housing scheme were announced back in May and now just the last few remain.

The popularity of the development has been put down to its ideal location for families and commuters alike, close to local primary and secondary schools, as well as access to the M18 and A1 motorways.

There’s also the help of financial schemes. This includes Easymover, available at Westlands, which allows house hunters to reserve a property for up to six weeks before selling their existing property. It also means Taylor Wimpey will deal with estate agents and help buyers right up until completion.

Sam Evans, head of sales for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, explains: “Westlands has been a popular development and it’s not hard to see why. It’s near a wealth of local amenities, as well as good schools.

“The collection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes have attracted interest of a variety of buyers, from first-time buyers to those looking for an upgrade.”

One of the remaining houses, the four-bed Lydford, is well suited to those stepping up the property ladder. The detached home offers a spacious lounge overlooking the front garden, a fitted kitchen and dining area that overlooks the back garden and a large master bedroom with en-suite.

Sam continues: “While we’re delighted to report that we only have a few homes left to buy, we’ll be sad to say goodbye to the development. However, it’s lovely to think we’re leaving homeowners to start making memories and have helped them on their journey.

“Anybody interested in purchasing one of the final few properties will need to act fast to avoid disappointment. We recommend looking into the Easymover scheme to find out how this might assist prospective buyers in their bid to secure their perfect property before they’ve even sold their current property.”

For further information on Westlands, please visit the Sales Information Centre, open Monday and Wednesday-Sunday between 11am and 5pm. Alternatively, call 01302 246352, or visitwww.taylorwimpey.co.uk website.