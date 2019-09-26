You can now buy this rather cool London Underground style map of Doncaster

The Doncaster London Underground style map. (Photo: Etsy).

Perhaps you’ve pondered how a journey from Skellow to Scawsby or Balby to Bentley might pan out if you were rattling around on a London Underground train.

Well, puzzle no more – because you can now buy this rather funky London Underground map of Doncaster.

Echoing the capital’s iconic simplified coloured line layout, the maps, created by Underground Studio, imagine the town built around a number of routes and show a number of well-known places – with everywhere from Beckett Road, The Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster Racecourse and much more featured.

Villages, suburbs and landmarks all feature – and the maps are available as A3 and A4 prints.

It is part of a range of northern towns and cities to star in the range with prices starting at £2.49.