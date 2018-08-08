Yorkshire named for greatest rise in attraction visitors in England

Yorkshire has outperformed all other regions in England with the greatest rise in visitors to the county's attractions.

The news comes following the Visit England's Annual Attractions Survey published today.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "We’re incredibly fortunate to have such a diverse range of leading world-class attractions throughout the county to suit all ages and interests, including culture, heritage, activity, science, nature and wildlife. With something for everyone, Yorkshire is a must-visit destination for people all over the world.’’

Yorkshire attractions experienced the highest visitor increase in the country, with 7% on 2016.

The county also saw the highest increase in local and day trip visitors at 9% on 2016, as well as a 7% spend increase across the country's paid attractions.

Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park made the top 20 to sit alongside alongside Flamingo Land and The Deep.

The list of most visited free attractions in Yorkshire included Millennium Gallery Sheffield, the National Railway Museum in York and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield.

VisitEngland Chief Executive Sally Balcombe said: “Visitor attractions are an important part of our tourism landscape, driving visitors to discover more of England. It is great to see people are getting out and exploring the huge variety of attractions and places of interest on offer across the country, boosting tourism and distributing the benefits across local economies.”