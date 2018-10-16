Yates Doncaster opens new upstairs space after �40k investment

Yates, on Hall Gate in Doncaster, will be launching its brand-new upstairs space, on Monday 22nd October, following a £40,000 investment.

The function room, aptly dubbed ‘The Pool Hall’ by General Manager, David Bishop, will now boast three pool tables that will be open and available for customers, all day, every day. The room has its own fully functional bar that will be open on Fridays and Saturdays and the refurbishment will also see three HD TVs installed, ensuring players don’t miss a beat.

The investment comes as Yates looks to increase the interactive entertainment it provides for its customers, since returning to Hall Gate last year. The Pool Hall joins Cocktail Masterclasses also available at the pub, alongside other weekly activities and offers customers can enjoy.

“There are a couple of Pool Bars in town,” said David, “but not many pubs and bars where you can play pool – especially if you’re after more that one table. We’re hoping to start a league – and maybe form a house team – as part of our plan to get more involved with our community. We’ll be having an opening party Friday 26th October, so I want to take this opportunity to invite everyone along to have a look.

“And - it’s not just pool that The Pool Hall will be opening the doors for, the tables have tops, so we’ve got our thinking caps on and we’re already scheming a Beer Pong Night – watch this space!”