X-rated ‘very, very rude’ and ‘tasteless’ panto coming to Sheffield 

An X-rated adults only panto described as ‘very, very rude’ and ‘tasteless’ is coming to Sheffield next month.

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood will be staged at The Library Theatre – and promises bad language, tasteless jokes and ‘very rude antics.’

The X-rated panto is coming to Sheffield

Hosted by Far Out Theatre, the show will be staged on December 8 from 7.30pm.

The blue show is the latest in a long-line of adult pantomimes performed by the group following on from previous bawdy versions of Dick Whittington, Aladdin, Cinderella and Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

A spokesman said: “Hot on the heels of last year’s adult only panto, Far Out Theatre proudly present Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood.

“This classic pantomime has been given a new lease of life by the mad-cap Far Out gang at Sheffield’s Library Theatre.

“This is a panto like no other and contains bad language, tasteless jokes and very rude antics aplenty.

“Come and meet Robin and Marion as they go on a psychedelic and kaleidoscopic adventure in the woods – but make sure you leave the kids at home.”