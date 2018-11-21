The world’s first invisible cinema is coming to Sheffield.

Commissioned by Santander, the world's first invisible cinema screen entitled ‘For Your Eyes Alone’ has just launched – and is set to come to Sheffield in the coming weeks.

The screen projects films that are completely invisible to the naked eye and can only be seen through a special pair of polarised glasses.

The aim of the cinema is to educate a generation of social media ‘oversharers’ in an innovative way about the importance of keeping personal and financial details secret.

The free cinema experience will be touring across the UK this winter, appearing at events at London, Brighton, Exeter and Sheffield Hallam universities, with more to be confirmed in the New Year.

Love Island star and social media influencer Wes Nelson supports the campaign by giving his scam advice in an ‘invisible’ trailer which will be shown on the invisible screen before audiences sit back and enjoy classic movies about con artists and scammers.

To make the screen, Santander teamed up with technology specialists to remove the polarisation filters from dozens of high-definition LCD screens which makes the screens appear completely blank to the naked eye.

The polarisation filters were then used as the lenses for viewing glasses which make the cinema screen magically appear

Visit here to see how the invisible screen works: https://vimeo.com/299664237.

Wes Nelson said: “I think it’s really important to raise awareness of scams and fraud among people my age.

“Scammers are so savvy these days and it’s scary to see what information they can get hold of and use to trick you with.

“If you ‘get a text’ make sure its genuine, and don’t become a member of this DBS club (Don’t Be Silly) by sharing your personal and security information – you don’t know what kind of trouble it could get you in to!”

Chris Ainsley, Head of Fraud Strategy at Santander said: “Today’s under 25s have grown up online and spend a great deal of time using devices and social media.

“However it’s evident that one of the pitfalls of their online lifestyles is a culture of over sharing and being careless with sensitive information – and this is leaving them highly vulnerable to scams and fraud.

“Our invisible cinema events are an innovative and entertaining way of raising awareness among this age group of the importance of keeping online banking details, passwords and personal information completely secret and for their eyes alone.”