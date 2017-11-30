World Cup draw 2018: When is it? How do I watch it? Who could England get?

All eyes will be on Russia as the draw for the 2018 World Cup takes place - here's everything you need to know!

It is football's most eagerly anticipated event - and tomorrow is when we will all know who's playing who in next summer's tournament.

What's happening?

It's the draw for the 2018 World Cup which will be held from June 14 to July 15 next year in Russia. The eight groups for the first stage of the tournament will be drawn.

When and where is it?

The draw will take place Moscow on Friday December 1.

What time?

It will start at 6pm local time, or 3pm GMT.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be live on Sky Sports and ITV.

How does the draw work?

A total of 32 teams will feature at the 2018 World Cup, 31 of them coming through a qualifying campaign and one (Russia) making it as host nation.

Those 32 teams will be split into four pots based on their current Fifa world rankings. Pot 1 will contain Russia and the highest-ranked seven teams. Pot 2 will feature the next best eight teams, and so on for Pots 3 and 4.

The draw will divide the 32 teams into eight groups of four from A to H. Each group will play three matches, before the top two countries advance to the second round. Russia will be in Group A as host nation.

Which pot are England in?

England are in Pot Two and could be pitted against the likes of Brazil, Germany, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France or host nations Russia from Pot One.

What's the worst possible draw for England?

Based on the October FIFA rankings it would be Germany, Costa Rica and Nigeria.

Who has qualified?

Russia (host nation)

Belgium (Europe)

England (Europe)

France (Europe)

Germany (Europe)

Iceland (Europe)

Poland (Europe)

Portugal (Europe)

Serbia (Europe)

Spain (Europe)

Switzerland (Europe)

Sweden (Europe)

Croatia (Europe)

Denmark (Europe)

Egypt (Africa)

Nigeria (Africa)

Senegal (Africa)

Morocco (Africa)

Tunisia (Africa)

Iran (Asia)

Japan (Asia)

South Korea (Asia)

Saudi Arabia (Asia)

Costa Rica (North, central America and Caribbean)

Mexico (North, central America and Caribbean)

Panama (North, central America and Caribbean)

Argentina (South America)

Brazil (South America)

Colombia (South America)

Uruguay (South America)

Australia (Asia)

Peru (South America)