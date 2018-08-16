Women sentenced to community order for attacking Sheffield taxi driver

Two women who attacked a Sheffield taxi driver when he threatened to take them to the police over their refusal to pay their fare have been hauled before the courts.

Angela Dixon, 50, and Hodon Osman, 23, along with an unnamed male, got into their victim's taxi at around 9.45am on July 10, 2016, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

During the hearing held today (Thursday, August 16) Cheryl Dudley, prosecuting, described how the City Taxis driver took the trio to an address in Firshill Crescent, Pitsmoor as requested.

"They asked him to stop so they could go into the property to get some money. He said one of them would have to stay, or leave something of value so he could be sure they were coming back," said Ms Dudley.

When they refused to cooperate, the taxi driver began moving off and told the group he would take them to the police station, the court heard.

"The defendants started shouting at him. Ms Dixon started hitting him from behind. Ms Osman started hitting him as well. He said he was hit a number of times to the head. Ms Osman got out of the car, bashing him as she did so."

All three passengers exited the car after the attack, at which point the taxi driver realised his rear view mirror had been smashed, and that members of the group had stolen £30 in cash as well as his fare meter.

Police arrested Dixon and Osmon a short time later at the address they had asked the driver to take them to.

In a victim personal statement read out in court the taxi driver described how the attack had left him feeling scared to pick up fares with large groups of passengers, and had resulted in him having to take two days off work to recover.

Dixon, of Topham Way, Lowedges and Osmon, of Sharrow Lane, Sharrow both pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft during an earlier hearing.

Judge Roger Thomas QC sentenced both women to a community order, the conditions of which include a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 20 days and a curfew that will be in operation between 7pm and 7am.