Woman trapped under bus outside South Yorkshire interchange

A South Yorkshire interchange was closed earlier after a woman became trapped under a bus.

The 79-year-old was involved in an incident with a single-decker vehicle in Bridgegate, Rotherham, at 10.05am this morning.

It led to the temporary closure of Rotherham Interchange while police, firefighters and paramedics tended to the scene.

The bus station has just been reopened.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers responded to reports of an elderly woman trapped under a single deck bus at Bridgegate in Rotherham at 10.05am today.

"She was taken to hospital with what it is believed to be a serious but non life-threatening injury.

"The 79-year-old woman was speaking to fire and rescue service staff before being taken to hospital by ambulance."