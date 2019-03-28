‘Woman taken to hospital’ after Doncaster bridge closure 

A woman was taken to hospital after emergency services earlier closed a major bridge in Doncaster.  

Motorists said St George’s Bridge, close to the town centre, was closed in both directions at about 7.30pm. 

Traffic close to the incident.

Traffic close to the incident.

READ MORE: Police swoop to arrest Doncaster man on terrorism offences

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said a woman was taken to hospital and nobody else was involved in the incident. 

READ MORE: Man’s body discovered in Doncaster home sealed off by police 

No further details were released.  

READ MORE: Arsonists douse Doncaster shop in petrol before sparking inferno 

Fernando Forestieri.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri releases statement after court acquittal ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​