Woman reportedly injured in crash near Sheffield’s Park Hill flats 

A woman was reportedly injured in a road traffic collision close to Sheffield’s Park Hill flats this evening.

A witness, who took these pictures of the scene, said two vehicles were involved in a crash on Bernard Road at about 7pm.

Police at the scene.

He added: “There was one woman driver taken to hospital but she is not thought to be seriously injured.

Officers at the scene.

“The scene is all cleared now so there are no continuing traffic problems.”