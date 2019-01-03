Woman jailed for smuggling cocaine and heroin into Doncaster prison

A woman who was caught smuggling drugs into HMP Doncaster when they fell out of her trousers has been jailed.

April Paget, aged 31, of Scarsdale Road, Rotherham, admitted smuggling Class A drugs into the jail and was handed a three year custodial sentence.

April Paget.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how she was stopped by prison officers when she arrived to visit and inmate on Friday, October 12, last year.

She was searched and a wrapped package fell out of her trousers. The contents were tested and found to contain cocaine and heroin.

After Paget was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on December 19, Detective Constable Karl Turton, of the north east region prison intelligence unit, said: “This is yet another example of our positive and proactive partnership working with the prisons and Local Policing Teams in Doncaster combatting organised criminality.

“Such action demonstrates we will identify those individuals who seek to convey and supply contraband into prisons; that they will be held to account and that there are serious consequences to their actions.

“Paget is now behind bars as a serving prisoner – I hope this sends a strong message to anyone else thinking of furthering their criminal enterprises by supplying drugs into custodial environments.”