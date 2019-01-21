Woman calls for safety measures at ‘dangerous junction’ in Sheffield where she survived crash  

A woman has launched a campaign calling for road safety measures to be introduced at a ‘dangerous junction’ where she was involved in a crash in a bid to prevent further accidents.

Shania Bates was involved in a collision at the junction of Oldfield Road and Long Lane in Stannington on December 22.

Oldfield Road and Long Lane in Stannington. Picture: Google

READ MORE: These are the Sheffield areas that have had the most crimes



She claimed cars were parked on either side of the road at the time which was a contributing factor in the lead up to the crash as it causes the drivers’ view to be obstructed.

Ms Bates is now calling for double yellow lines to be painted along Oldfield Road to stop vehicles from parking there and to help prevent other collisions from happening.

READ MORE: Armed police swarm estate after man injured in ‘drive-by shooting’ at Doncaster pub

She has launched an online petition calling for Sheffield City Council to take action, which has already been signed by more than 60 people.

Ms Bates said: “On inspecting the road afterwards it’s clear that the cars parked on the road at the side are obstructing the view for those coming from the junction and for those driving up to see anything from that junction.

READ MORE: Friends and family gather to remember teenage girl killed in horror crash in Barnsley

“I am asking for signatures for double yellow lines to be put on that road to avoid any more collisions and also any fatalities.

“From speaking to many people from the surrounding area they feel the same.

“It’s a dangerous junction and even more dangerous when cars are parked a matter of metres away.”

The petition has a target of 100 signatures and is due to be submitted to Sheffield City Council.

We have asked the authority for comment and are waiting for a response.

You can sign the petition at https://www.change.org/p/sheffield-city-council-double-yellow-lines