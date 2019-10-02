This is why having a Doncaster Rovers car sticker could void your insurance

A recent investigation by Auto Express and the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) found that displaying sports team stickers on a vehicle could be considered a “modification” by some insurers, which would invalidate an insurance policy.

“While some additions to your car are obvious candidates for telling your insurer about, many motorists will be surprised by the strict definition of modification, and how even a sticker in the back window could void your policy,” said Hugo Griffiths, consumer editor for Auto Express.

A Doncaster Rovers sticker in your car could land you in trouble

“BIBA’s work and our investigation revealed that there are two definitions of a modification available to insurance firms. While one considers a car unmodified as long as it is unchanged from the state in which it left the factory, another stipulates that factory-fit options could make a car modified.”

According to Griffiths, even adding something as innocuous as paint protection film can affect a vehicle’s policy.

“Failing to declare something as humble as paint protection film or different alloy wheels could void a policy entirely, potentially costing thousands in the event of an incident, and even putting motorists at risk of a £300 fine and six penalty points,” he said.