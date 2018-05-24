Which Sheffield pub has been named as one of the very best in Britain?

A Sheffield city centre pub has been named one of the very best in Britain.

The Botanist in Leopold Street was among a host of pubs and bars from across the country to taste success at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The trendy watering hole was named as best Yorkshire and Humber pub at the The National Pub and Bar Awards 2018, organised by Pub & Bar magazine.

And while the Sheffield pub didn't take the overall prize, it was named as one of 14 runners-up at the ceremony hosted by the BBC's Nigel Barden and Tristan O'Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, at BAFTA in London's West End on Wednesday night.

The pub boasts fairy lights, plants and indoor gazebo and is a popular haunt for Sheffield's drinkers.

One branch in a chain in the north of England, The Botanist pubs all feature antiquities and trinkets hanging from the walls, and the cocktails are all themed around herbs, plant and botany.