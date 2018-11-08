Where in Doncaster will remembrance events be held to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One?

Doncaster’s main civic Service of Remembrance to mark the 100th anniversary of the armistice which stopped the guns at the end of World War One will be on Sunday at the War Memorial on Bennetthorpe at 10.45am.

It will followed by a parade to the Minster of St.George (11.15am), where there will be a Service of Remembrance at 11.45am

Remembrance Sunday at Doncaster Cenotaph war memorial. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Remembrance Bennetthorpe MC 1

Read more: Tragedy of seven killed in Doncaster’s World War One air disasters

Read more: Memories of one of Doncaster Victoria Cross hero

Read more: Tragedy of young Doncaster airman killed just weeks before World War One armistice

A lone piper play from the top of Conisbrough Castle on Sunday to mark the end of World War One, overlooking the town’s war memorial.

It is part of a programme of remembrance in and around the castle on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be 1914-1918 displays and exhibitions at the visitor centre and WW2 re-enactors and vehicles will be there, between 11am and 4pm on Sunday, and from 12noon until 4pm on Sunday

There will be nearly 400 crosses in the grounds, representing the men killed from Conisbrough and Denaby whose names are on the village war memorials.

There will be the usual services of remembrance at the Conisbrough and Denaby war memorials at 11am. A beacon will be lit at the castle and the piper will play between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday.

Thorne will hold a service at 11am at the war memorial in Thorne Memorial Park, Sunday, followed by a service at St Nicholas Church, which is holding a remembrance exhibition..

Schoolchildren in Edlington will take part in a remembrance event on Friday at Edlington war memorial. The village will hold a remembrance parade on Sunday, including cadets and veterans, which will will head from the Hill Top Centre to St John’s Church at 10.20am. There will be a service at the war memorial at 10.55am.

St Cuthbert’s Church, Fishlake, is holding an exhibition of WWI images, poems and some artefacts as part of their Remembrance event. The Church will be decorated with hand-knitted poppies, at least 2,500. It is open daily and the Remembrance event displays will remain throughout November

Doncaster Choral Society commemorates the Armistice of 1918 on

Saturday November 10 at 7.30pm with a concert at Cast Theatre.

A remembrance service in the Warmsworth Parish Church on Sunday is followed by the procession with the Scouts to the War Memorial commemorating those who died in the First and Second World Wars from the parish. It runs from 10am until 11.30am

Armthorpe Parish Council is marking 100 years since the end of World War I at Armthorpe Community Centre from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will see the lighting of WW1 Beacon of Light at 7pm. From 7.15pm there will be the Markham Main Band, dancing, and displays of war memorabilia.

St Aidan’s Church, Wheatley Hills with Intake holds a Remembrance Sunday Service from 10am until 11am

The Church of St Peter and St Paul, Barnby Dun holds a Remembrance Sunday Service at 10.15am, Sunday.

Sandall Park holds a Remembrance Sunday Poppy Display on the boat garden from 11am until 12noon

Members of The Royal British Legion will gather in the car park alongside the Mexborough Police Station to march at 10.20am to the Castle Hills War Memorial in Doncaster Road for a commemorative service. There will be a lone piper at Castle Hills at 5.40am on Sunday November 11. He will be at the War Memorial for the traditional Scottish lament to be played at the end of battle "Battle O'er" at 6am.

Ongoing exhibitions:

Doncaster Museum: The Road to Victory Exhibition

Doncaster Museum: Keep the Home Fires Burning Exhibition

Cusworth Hall: WWI photography exhibition.