When is the Coca-Cola truck coming to Doncaster? Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know

The world famous Coca-Cola truck is to roll back into Doncaster – and here’s everything you need to know about its visit to town.

When is it coming?

It will be in Doncaster on December 1 and 2.

Where?

Lakeside Village shopping centre, the same venue it visited last year.

What time?

The Coca-Cola truck is coming back to Doncaster

The truck will be there between noon and 8pm on both days.

READ MORE: Revealed: This is when the Coca Cola truck is coming to Doncaster

Will it be busy?

Last year, the visit attracted 20,000 people – so be prepared to queue.

What’s happening?

Visitors will be able to see the truck in a glittering winter wonderland setting and enjoy a free 150ml can of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Original Taste.

What’s the story of the truck?

Now in its eighth year, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour has travelled more than 737,000 miles.

In that time, thousands of Christmas fans have basked in its 8,772 twinkling fairy lights and enjoyed the magical ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle, which marks the official start of Christmas for many people.

READ MORE: Famed Coca-Cola truck is coming back to Doncaster

What do Lakeside Village have to say about its arrival?