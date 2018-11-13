When is Santa’s sleigh coming to Doncaster in 2018? More dates, times and villages revealed

More times, dates and villages have been revealed for Santa’s annual sleigh tour of Doncaster this Christmas.

Thorne Lions has announced its tour schedule following on from Doncaster Lions revealing its route last week, which you can see HERE.

Santa is coming to Doncaster on his sleigh tour.

Here's the times and places on this year's tour.

Please note, Went Valley Lions, who cover other areas of Doncaster have yet to release their route.

Thurs 29 Nov: Deaf Trust 3.30 to 4.30 pm

Thurs 29 Nov: Kirton Lane, Thorne and Stainforth 6 to 8pm

Fri 30 Nov: Thorne Lights Switch on 4.30 to 5.45pm

Fri 30 Nov: Hatfield 6 to 8.30pm

Sat 1 Dec: Hatfield / Dunscroft 6 to 8.30pm

Mon 3 Dec: Stainforth 6 to 8pm

Tues 4 Dec: Hatfield Woodhouse, Lindholme, Blaxton 6 to 8pm

Wed 5 Dec: Dunsville 6 to 8pm

Thurs 6 Dec: Fishlake,Sykehouse, The Oval and The Crescent 6 to 8pm

Fri 7 Dec: Thorne Market 9 to 1pm

Fri 7 Dec: Thorne South 6 to 8.30pm

Sat 8 Dec: Hayfields / Auckley (Robin Hood Area) 6 to 8.30pm

Mon 10 Dec: Dunscroft 6 to 8pm

Tues 11 Dec :Frenchgate 10 to 3pm

Tues 11 Dec: Edenthorpe (West) 6 to 8pm

Wed 12 Dec: Edenthorpe [East) 6 to 8pm

Thurs 13 Dec: Thorne North 5 to 8pm

Fri 14 Dec: Edenthorpe / Kirk Sandall 6 to 8.30pm

Sat 15 Dec: Thorne Market 9 to 1pm

Sat 15 Dec: Auckley / Hayfield

Mon 17 Dec: Moorends 6 to 8pm

Tues 18 Dec: Finningley 6 to 8pm

Wed 19 Dec: Barnby Dun 6 to 8pm

Fri 21 Dec: Kirk Sandall 6 to 8.30pm

Sat 22 Dec Branton 6 to 8.30pm

Sun 23 Dec: Asda Doncaster 10.30 to 3.30pm

Dates are subject to change due to weather conditions and circumstances beyond the Lions’ control.