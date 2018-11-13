When is Santa’s sleigh coming to Doncaster in 2018? More dates, times and villages revealed

More times, dates and villages have been revealed for Santa’s annual sleigh tour of Doncaster this Christmas.
Thorne Lions has announced its tour schedule following on from Doncaster Lions revealing its route last week, which you can see HERE.
Here's the times and places on this year's tour.
Please note, Went Valley Lions, who cover other areas of Doncaster have yet to release their route.
Thurs 29 Nov: Deaf Trust 3.30 to 4.30 pm
Thurs 29 Nov: Kirton Lane, Thorne and Stainforth 6 to 8pm
Fri 30 Nov: Thorne Lights Switch on 4.30 to 5.45pm
Fri 30 Nov: Hatfield 6 to 8.30pm
Sat 1 Dec: Hatfield / Dunscroft 6 to 8.30pm
Mon 3 Dec: Stainforth 6 to 8pm
Tues 4 Dec: Hatfield Woodhouse, Lindholme, Blaxton 6 to 8pm
Wed 5 Dec: Dunsville 6 to 8pm
Thurs 6 Dec: Fishlake,Sykehouse, The Oval and The Crescent 6 to 8pm
Fri 7 Dec: Thorne Market 9 to 1pm
Fri 7 Dec: Thorne South 6 to 8.30pm
Sat 8 Dec: Hayfields / Auckley (Robin Hood Area) 6 to 8.30pm
Mon 10 Dec: Dunscroft 6 to 8pm
Tues 11 Dec :Frenchgate 10 to 3pm
Tues 11 Dec: Edenthorpe (West) 6 to 8pm
Wed 12 Dec: Edenthorpe [East) 6 to 8pm
Thurs 13 Dec: Thorne North 5 to 8pm
Fri 14 Dec: Edenthorpe / Kirk Sandall 6 to 8.30pm
Sat 15 Dec: Thorne Market 9 to 1pm
Sat 15 Dec: Auckley / Hayfield
Mon 17 Dec: Moorends 6 to 8pm
Tues 18 Dec: Finningley 6 to 8pm
Wed 19 Dec: Barnby Dun 6 to 8pm
Fri 21 Dec: Kirk Sandall 6 to 8.30pm
Sat 22 Dec Branton 6 to 8.30pm
Sun 23 Dec: Asda Doncaster 10.30 to 3.30pm
Dates are subject to change due to weather conditions and circumstances beyond the Lions’ control.