What will the weather be like in Doncaster this weekend?

After a week of snow, sunshine and rain here is what forecasters say you can expect the weather to be like in Doncaster this weekend.

This morning, there will be rather a lot of cloud with occasional rain. The odd brighter spell is also possible too however.

Further bouts of rain are expected this afternoon, with some on the heavy side.

A drier night to come tonight with clear periods expected to develop. However, there are likely to be areas of mist and fog too, some of these turning locally dense.

Tomorrow, there will be mist and fog in places to start with but this should lift to allow for some brighter spells. However, there will then be the growing threat of showers spreading their way in from the south.