What the snow could mean for your bin collection in Sheffield today

Bin collections are expected to be delayed across Sheffield today due to the adverse weather conditions.

Veolia, which handles the city's waste collection services, apologised for delays in waste and recycling collections caused by the so-called Beast from the East blizzard.

READ MORE: BEAST FROM THE EAST: Disruption to bin collections in Sheffield



The company tweeted: "Due to the dangerous conditions caused by snow and ice on the roads and footpaths, some waste and recycling collections may be delayed today.

"We will continue to review conditions and will keep you updated via our website.

READ MORE: LIVE: School closures announced after snow hits Sheffield

"Please leave your bin/box out until they have been emptied."

READ MORE: {https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/live-travel-and-school-updates-as-light-snow-falls-across-sheffield-1-9037470|LIVE: Travel and school updates as light snow