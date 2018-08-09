Well known former Doncaster headteacher dies

A former Doncaster headteacher who was instrumental in several schools in the town over three decades has died.

John Taylor, who was head at the former Ellers High School, has died at the age of 88.

Mr Taylor was originally deputy head at the school before becoming head from 1969 to 1985.

He also oversaw the building and opening of South Cantley school, now Hatchell Wood, which he ran as an annexe to Ellers along with part of Carr House.

He died on July 28.

An obituary said: "John was immensely proud of Ellers and the achievements of the pupils and staff. He encouraged staff and parents to be involved, as he was, in the PTA.

"Together they raised money to buy a succession of mini-buses and ever more modern coaches."

"When musical productions were put on by the pupils, John would arrange to collect senior citizens to see the last dress rehearsal. John would drive the school coach to pick up and drop them off.

"He was a big fan of Gilbert and Sullivan so the school put on quite a number of their musicals."

On his retirement, Mr Taylor became a Catholic club treasurer. He was married to Elizabeth from 1953 to her death in 2014.

He leaves two sons, Andrew and Martin and two grandsons David and Graham.

The funeral will take place on August 13 at 12.30 at St Peter In Chains Roman Catholic Church followed by interment at Rose Hill Cemetery.